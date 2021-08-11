SPRINGFIELD , Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow addressed his potential departure from the department at the Committee of a Whole meeting on Tuesday.
Winslow is one of two finalists for a police chief job in Bloomington, Ill. However, when addressing the council, he said he still was committed to his current position.
"But you have my word, I'll give a 110% until the day I retire, whether that's in a few weeks or a few months. It's been an honor to serve the City of Springfield and the citizens of Springfield," Winslow said.
He said this is something he had been saying for quite some time and it was never a matter of if but when.
"I've stood here over the last nine months and told you I'm in the twilight of my career. I've said it numerous times. I didn't stay for money, I made that crystal clear when I decided to stay that I told you it was for family obligations to deal with my elderly in-laws and nothing has changed there," said Winslow.
Some city officials like Ward 10 Alderman Ralph Hanauer said they want to see someone more committed take over.
"We need a chief that's gonna be all in on the city of Springfield and I think that's what our police officers need at this time, you know, it's a difficult time to be a police officer," Hanauer said. "Not out looking for jobs in other communities."
Hanauer said Winslow has done great things for the city, but wants to look toward the future for the department.
"We need to start opening this up so that we can have a seamless transition when he does, if he would get the Bloomington job or if he were to retire," Hanauer said.
Other Aldermen like Shawn Gregory have full confidence in the Springfield Police Department to keep Springfield safe.
"Having confidence in Deputy Chief Scarlet and you know some of the guys in the command staff," Gregory said. "Even among disagreements, I do feel like they are good guys to be able to lead in his absence until we figure out who's going to be the permanent chief, no doubt about it."
