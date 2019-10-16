SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) The city of Springfield will soon implement a fee to non-residents if they require fire services while inside city limits.
City council passed the resolution 10-0 in favor of implementing a $750 to someone visiting the city and the city needs to provided fire service. This would include the fire department being called to a car crash or any other non-fire related rescue calls.
Mayor Jim Langfelder tried to exclude surrounding municipalities, however that was voted down by council members.
The fee would help the fire department recoup some costs to put back into the department for supplies and pensions.