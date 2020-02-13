DENVER (WAND) – A law banning pit bulls within city limits has been repealed by the Denver City Council. The ban has been in effect for more than 30 years.
The repeal passed with a 7-4 vote. If signed by Mayor Michael Hancock the measure would take effect in 90 days.
According to a statement shared with NBC affiliate KUSA, Hancock said "he wants to be thoughtful regarding his decision about this, and as such he hasn't decided to sign the ordinance or not at this time."
A one-hour courtesy public hearing has started for an amendment to the Denver Revised Municipal Code requiring a provisional breed-restricted license for owners of pit bulls. Pit bulls are currently prohibited in #Denver. #PitBulls #NoPitBulls pic.twitter.com/ZqXwC2KaKB— Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) February 11, 2020
The ban on pit bulls in the city and county of Denver in 1989.
Under the new proposal, owners would be required to apply for breed-restricted licenses, register their pit bulls with Denver Animal Protection and provide proof that the dogs have been microchipped, have received rabies vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.