URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A resident at Clark-Lindsey's Meadowbrook Health Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is receiving care at a local hospital, according to a press release from Clark-Lindsey. This is the first known case reported in connection with Clark-Lindsey. It is not known how the resident was exposed to the virus, the release said.
The resident was experiencing symptoms and taken to the hospital and tested there.
Clark-Lindsey has requested that residents not leave the campus except for medically necessary appointments to minimize COVID-19 exposure since March 17.
The positive test result was received on April 27 and the center immediately notified residents, family members and employees.
The resident's room was deep cleaned and sanitized along with other high touch areas. Clark-Lindsey has reported the case to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"Our hearts go out to our friend who is hospitalized with COVID-19 with our wishes for a full recovery. The health and wellbeing of all residents and employees is our top priority," said Deb Reardanz, President and CEO. " Clark-Lindsey has taken proactive, decisive action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
