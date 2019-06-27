URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Farmers in central Illinois might be feeling the stress of this raining season, but a new course will offer some help in these stressful situations.
An all-day Mental Health First Aid course will be offered for adults in the agricultural industry starting next month, according to the News-Gazette.
Mental Health First Aid’s course is intended to help farmers, friends and family members recognize signs of substance abuse and mental health issues, such as depression and panic attacks and to help remove the stigma from seeking help.
The class will be held next month at the Champaign County Farm Bureau and is offered through Carle health system.
Carle plans to focus the class on recognizing various mental health issues and how friends and family can identify them.
The class will be July 30 but Carle is working to set up another class some time in August.