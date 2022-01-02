Blackberry will discontinue service for its classic devices on Tuesday, the company reminded users in a statement.
On Dec. 22, Blackberry reminded its users of the impending shutdown of legacy services for the phone.
The shutdown means that the phones will no longer be reliable for "data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," according to the company.
The original announcement that Blackberry would be discontinuing its phone service was made in September of 2020. The company has transitioned away from phones to software that focuses on providing "intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments."
Blackberry phones were once popular among celebrities and CEOs. The brand peaked in 2012, but technology moved away from the external keyboard of the Blackberry and toward the full screen of the smartphone.
