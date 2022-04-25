DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds classic rock icons Kansas and special guest Blue Oyster Cult to their 2022 concert series lineup.
The concert is scheduled for Friday, August 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com.
KANSAS the"garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 that went on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.
KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ and another triple-Platinum single ‘Dust in the Wind.’
The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.
Blue Öyster Cult has been traveling with the band since 1972.
The band is made up of Eric Bloom (vocals, stun guitar), Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (lead guitar, vocals), Allen Lanier (keyboards, guitar), and rhythm section brothers Joe Bouchard (bass, vocals) and Albert Bouchard (drums, vocals).
Well known for their biggest hits with "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin' For You," both quintessential rock songs that remain popular to this day.
