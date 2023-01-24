(NBC)- A "small number" of classified documents was discovered last week at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, according to letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives obtained by NBC News.
featured
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home
- Jan. 24, 2023, 11:32 AM CST By Summer Concepcion and Peter Alexander
-
- Updated
- 0
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
- Winter storm on the way to Central Illinois
- Increased snow chances across Central Illinois headed into weekend
- Five inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri
- St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
- Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery
- Deputies: Decatur man ambushed, killed outside West Peoria gas station
- Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught
- Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
- Shelbyville teacher charged with child sex crimes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.