SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Supreme Court has suspended a Clay County contempt hearing that would have required Gov. JB Pritzker to appear in court Friday.
Pritzker also asked the Supreme Court to decide whether he had the authority to issue emergency proclamations and executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor is hoping the court will reverse a decision made by Clay County Judge Michael McHaney. That ruling was made July 2.
The Supreme Court denied Pritzker's motion for supervisory order and instead moved the case to Sangamon County.
The Rep. Darren Bailey v. Pritzker case is now consolidated with Craig et. al v. Pritzker, WEEK reported.
Bailey has been fighting to show Pritzker over extended his authority by issuing executive orders past the 30 days allowed under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.
Clay County is the only court that ruled against Pritzker since the lawsuits were filed against him.
