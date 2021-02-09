Decatur, Ill (WAND) – As the Biden Administration commits to climate change state lawmakers in Illinois are making another effort to pass a Clean Energy Jobs Act.
“The days of big utility companies sitting in back rooms shaping energy policy are over,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Ann Williams, (D) Chicago. “We need to put the people of Illinois first not utility company profits.”
The Clean Energy Jobs Act will create new green energy jobs according to supporters. It will also tackle a number of other issues. With transportation becoming the number one emitter of carbon emissions the measure will promote conversion of fleet vehicles, transit systems and providing electric charging stations in all communities in Illinois.
