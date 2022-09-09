EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary works tirelessly to ensure its serving in the best interest of the animals in the community.
E.A.R.S. is a fully foster-based, donation-based, and volunteer-run organization that focus on foster & adopt, spay & neuter, and charitable/critical care assistance. Founded in 2010, E.A.R.S. focused on helping animals find loving homes, receive the medical care they need, and aid the community in pet care.
"There are a lot of people who can't afford to buy their own dog food. They love animals and you know it takes a lot of money to take care of these vet bills and things like that, so E.A.R.S. comes into play there," said Sally Perles, Co-founder & current board member.
Leaders told WAND News, they are passionate about alleviating the pain & suffering of pets, and their families who might be struggling to survive. E.A.R.S. said there is a great demand for rescue assistance, not only for strays or those who have been abused, or for re-homing and adopting out pets, but for the assistance to families in critical situations when pets need emergency veterinary care, essential vaccines and medicines, or simply assistance with food supply temporarily.
"If someone's animal is hit by a car, has a broken leg sometimes they are not able to afford that, it's expensive," said Perles.
E.A.R.S. works closely with area animal controls and vet clinics. The organization is able to move animals out of the hectic shelter environment and into foster homes that are able to address the specific needs of the animal.
Johnna Schultz, current board member & foster, told WAND News about a specific instance where E.A.R.S. stepped in to help a pet in distress. Schultz said as a main stop along I-57 & I-70, dogs often times get loose at truck stops and rest areas. One of the latest cases E.A.R.S. assisted with was with a dog was on the median of I-70 for 10 days. He was eventually rescued by an E.A.R.S. volunteer and was immediately placed into a foster home to decompress & receive the necessary medical care.
Schultz has been a foster since 2018. She said it is rewarding to help put pets into warm, loving homes while receiving the veterinary care they need.
"Some people are like that must be such a burden, but it's not, it's a lot of joy," she shared.
E.A.R.S. is a PetSmart partner which allows the organization to house a few cats/kittens in the facility in Mattoon every other month.
In addition to foster and adoptions, E.A.R.S. developed a couple of different programs that assist community members in need of financial assistance to get their pet spayed or neutered. There are 2 cat programs, a once monthly trip to Springfield that’s coordinated through the organization's cat manager and E.A.R.S. Co-pay program with approved local vet clinics. For dogs, E.A.R.S. has a Co-pay program with approved local vet clinics.
The organization will average about 220 adoptions per year. It's ran entirely off of community support and volunteers. Monetary donations can be sent by mail. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1737, Effingham IL 62401. E.A.R.S. is also on Venmo, just search the organization's email address, ears2urescue@gmail.com. To learn more click here.
For adoptable pets, click here.
