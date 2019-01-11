SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Fight For Air Climb is one of the American Lung Associations's signature fundraising events.
Coming up in March the Fight For Air Climb will step off at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre. Participates will climb to the top of the building to raise awareness for Lung Disease.
"We are promoting lung health. A lot of times what we say is when you reach the top of the stairs you kind of have that breathless feeling. People with lung disease feel that every single day," explains Monica Guerrant, Development Manager.
Participants can climb alone or with a team. Gurrent says, all the money raised at the event go towards lung disease research and programs.
"The funds we raise goes to research, patient programs and then general awareness. I think a lot of people don't understand, it's very prevalent and over 1.5 million people have lung disease," explains Guerrant.
The climb will take place on March 24th at 8 AM. There will be a practice climb January 12th at 9 AM. Click here for more information about the Fight For Air Climb.