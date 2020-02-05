Springfield, Ill (WAND) – State Senator Andy Manar is trying to help Illinois Medicaid recipients get coverage for clinical trials when suffering from cancer.
“Access to the latest, most advanced treatments can mean the difference between life and death for patients,” Manar said. “I take issue with the fact that some people are granted that access and others aren’t, simply depending on which insurance plan they have.”
Manar received approval Wednesday to move his bill (SB 2499) to the Senate floor for consideration from the Senate Human Services Committee. More than 20% of Illinoisans are covered by Medicaid, making it the second largest type of insurance behind Medicare.
Medicare and private insurance carriers are already required to provide coverage for routine care costs in clinical trial programs. If passed Illinois would be the 14th state, and the District of Columbia, to cover clinical trials for Medicaid beneficiaries.