DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Northgate Pet Clinic has participated in over 60 clinical trials since 2010. Of those, seven medication have been approved by the FDA and are in use in veterinary clinics across the United States.
Doctor Larry Baker, investigator for Northgate Clinical Studies, said their efforts in many of the trials have helped numerous medications acquire approval and are currently in use. A specific trial Dr. Baker recalled was for dental surgery pain in dogs.
"As a result of the study, we have most veterinarians, as far as I know for dental pain are using a product called Deramaxx, which is the only one that's proven for dental pain in the United States," Baker said.
These clinical trials are studies that help evaluate a new treatment, such as a drug or diet. The ultimate goal of the studies is to improve the health and well-being of veterinary patients.
"A lot of these products come here, not first though, first they are tested in the lab shown to be safe and then they come here for testing in the veterinarian setting," said Baker.
Clinical trials at Northgate Pet Clinic are the final phase of getting new treatments for animals.
"We have some pets that have some disease, like kidney disease that probably would not have been alive if they haven't been on a steady drug," Baker said.
To learn about the clinical trials Northgate Pet Clinic is currently enrolling in, click here.
