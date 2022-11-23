CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton Assembly of God is collecting items for area foster children.
The church said it is looking for people and businesses to sponsor foster kids to give them Christmas presents on their wish list. Clinton Assembly of God has teamed up with Compass Church for the project.
Alton Smith, who is over the youth and kids ministry, said this is the second year the church has arranged to collect gifts for foster kids. Last year they were able to gift every child with everything on their wish list. Smith said this is an opportunity to give back to someone who needs it.
"This is a season of giving. It's not the season of receiving," he said. "The blessings from it and feelings after giving are so much more rewarding."
People and businesses interested in sponsoring a child should call Clinton Assembly of God at 217-935-8316. Gifts are due on Dec. 7 and they should be dropped off unwrapped.
