CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton Presbyterian Church opened a 24/7 food pantry.
The pantry sits right outside the church's doors. Leaders with Clinton Presbyterian Church said they saw a growing need in the community, so they felt launching this food pantry would help address those issues.
"We have some pantries in town, but none 24-7 access so this kind of fills that gap is someone finds themselves in need for food," shared Pastor Paul Stroup.
Pastor Stroup said this pantry is for anyone who finds themselves in a tough situation needing food.
Anyone wanting to help should donate non-perishable food items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.