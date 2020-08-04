CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Golf carts will soon be rolling down public streets in Clinton.
The Clinton City Council approved an ordinance Monday night allowing electric and gas golf cars on city streets.
It goes into effect Aug. 13.
A $100 permit from the City will be required annually following an inspection of the golf cart by the Clinton Police Department.
To be eligible for a permit and street legal, a golf cart must be equipped with seat belts, a horn, brakes, steering apparatus, tires, rear view mirror, front and rear reflector warning devices, brake lights, turn signals, a windshield, a muffler (if applicable), a slow moving vehicle emblem on the rear of the vehicle, headlights and taillights.
Golf carts can only be operated by licensed drivers, 18 years of age or older, on City streets, not state highways and can only cross state highways at an intersection with another street.
Golf carts have a maximum speed limit of 20mph, must yield to overtaking traffic and can only be operated from one half hour before sunrise until one half hour after sunset.
Proof of liability insurance must be presented at time of application.
Application for permits and inspections will be conducted at/by the Clinton Police Department at 118 W. Washington St., Monday-Friday during daytime business hours.
