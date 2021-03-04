CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A big welcome home happened for a Clinton teen after he spent 154 days in the hospital and rehab facilities.
Caleb Zook, a junior at Clinton High School, was involved in a serious car wreck back in October 2020. Firefighters on scene reported Caleb's SUV struck a power pole near Thorps Road and Irish Row Road.
In a GoFundMe, Caleb's mother reported her son was thrown from the driver's seat to the backseat, then out of the side window. When first responders arrived, they flew the teen to Carle Hospital in Urbana for critical care.
Caleb sustained serious injuries to different areas on his body because of the crash.
The teen went through several surgeries and therapies to get to the point on Thursday to finally go home after spending 154 days under medical supervision.
With prayers and support from the community, the family was able to welcome Caleb home in style with signs and cheers.
It's been a long journey for Caleb and his family. His mom is updating the community on his progress through a GoFundMe. They are also asking for donations to help with medical costs.
