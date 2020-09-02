CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The community in Clinton is concerned for its safety after an incident at a construction site that is part of an ongoing project on South Square Road.
This is part of a project to add wheelchair-accessible intersections on the sidewalks.
"It's all up and down South Center Street, wherever they’re working. You know, it might be taped off on the street side, but not on the other side. An elderly homeowner could go to see what is going on in their yard. They stumble and fall … what happens [then]?”, said Seth Rudington, who called the city of Clinton, the fire department, and the police station last night after seeing issues with the construction site.
Many are worried about the safety of their children.
“We are very well aware that construction sites are like magnets for kids. They will investigate. They’ll even get in the site if possible”, said Steve Lobb, public works director for the city of Clinton.
Lobb said the uncovered manhole that was reported Tuesday was in front of a house with children. The manhole was not left uncovered by the construction workers. The wood had been taken off by someone else before the complaint was brought to Lobb and the company’s attention. The manhole is the only one of its kind in the whole construction project.
"We barricade off everything that we expose. We are trying to limit access to anything … this is the only one of this type on this project, so I don't think this will happen again”, said Eric Roege, regional manager for United Construction Midwest, the company contracted by Clinton for this work. T
They disputed that there were stakes left uncovered in the last few weeks, but acknowledged that they did cover some stakes at the beginning of August.
The city of Clinton says it wants to keep everyone as safe as possible during this ongoing project. Anyone who has concerns about the worksites in this project in Clinton is encouraged to let the city know immediately.
