CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have closed the case of a missing woman. But her family told WAND News they are still worried for her safety, and will continue searching for her.
Juana Arellano went missing Sunday night after telling her family she was going for a walk around 9:00pm. She was seen around 11:00pm near Clinton Elementary School. Now, her family told WAND News, police have seen another video of Arellano getting into a car with at least one other person. It appeared from the video was voluntarily leaving town.
Arellano's family said they have seen no videos or social media posts since Sunday indicating where she might be. They told WAND News they simply want to hear from her themselves.
"I understand that I don't' know what's happening with her. But I just want to know that wherever she is- that she's ok," Antonio Arellano, Juana's brother, told WAND News.
Arellano's family said while they believe she is ok, because she voluntarily left, they want to understand what may have caused her to leave. They say its very out of character for the mom of three to have left her family without any explanation.
"We never thought that she would leave by herself and leave the girls. But maybe she was going through something and that was the best decision she could take at the moment. And even if that was the case- we don't completely know because we haven't heard her version of the story- but we just want to know that she's ok," Diego Arellano, Juana's brother, added.
While the police investigation is now closed, her family says they will continue searching for her until they get more answers.
"We will continue searching for her until she is found," Mariela Arellano said.
The Arellano's ask Juana to please reach out to them if she is able to.
