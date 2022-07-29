CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color.
Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more.
Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between the farmer and the consumer.
“We really want to connect our consumers with the faces behind the food and the flower. We want them to have trust in the products they’re buying here at our farm,” she said.
Triple M uses vertical hydroponic strawberry planters for a more convenient picking experience.
“It’s an awesome experience for 3 generations to come out. The grandchild, the parent, and the grandparent can come out and pick strawberries. There’s no crawling around on the ground,” Anderson said.
New this year, visitors will be able to release a butterfly onto the property at an event on Saturday, July 30. Tickets are sold out, but families are welcome to watch and pick their own flowers.
“This is a real unique opportunity to bring awareness to the importance of pollinators to our ecosystem. They’re also very important to our farms,” said Anderson.
Currently strawberry picking is offered on Saturdays and by appointment on select weekdays. Later in August, picking will be available Friday through Sunday.
If you want to get your hands on some mums, those will be ready in September during Mum Fest.
More information is available on the Triple M website and Facebook page.
