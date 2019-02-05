CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton Fire Department has joined the Be Alarmed smoke installation program.
It is a statewide program operated by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
It distributes fire safety education materials and 10-year concealed battery smoke alarms to fire departments across the state.
That allows departments to bring smoke detectors to homeowners and help install them.
Clinton fire will start the program Tuesday night with a city wide fire safety sweep.
It will go through the month on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Firefighters will go door to door making sure people have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.
The fire department will also be accepting donations to continue building their training facility located by the yard waste facility near 900 South Cain.