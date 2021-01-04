CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Clinton Fire Department answered 20 calls on Sunday, including one at Warner Hospital.
Several of the calls were for power lines down and power lines pulled form houses. One of the calls involved smoke and a burning smell inside four homes in the 600 block of W. Washington St.
There was also a reported gas leak in a residence. Firefighters said Ameren responded to this house in order to shut off gas and disconnect power.
Clinton crews also went to an alarm call at Warner Hospital. They learned this was caused by a fire in a mechanical room, which was contained to the object of origin.
Clinton Fire Department responded with mutual aid to Wapella for an alarm, where they were released shortly after arriving.
Multiple calls came out at the same time as other calls or while crews were on the scene of other calls.
Clinton crews thanked the departments that assisted them with the calls. The list included Kenney, Wapella, Maroa and Waynesville fire departments. Responders also thanked DeWitt County EMS, DeWitt County CenCom and Clinton police.
