CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — Multiple residences were evacuated Monday due to a gas leak.
Buildings in the southwest quadrant of Clinton were evacuated by Clinton Fire and assisting departments. The post outlines the area from West Main south to West White and South Grant west to South Walnut.
Multiple WAND viewers have called in to describe the scene of residents being evacuated.
Crews were able to resolve the gas leak and get people back into their homes. Electric and gas was restored.
