CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Goodwill store and donation center in Clinton has been closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee got positive test results on Friday, Nov. 6. All employees were instructed to stay home.
The affected employee last worked at the store on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Land of Lincoln Goodwill has been in contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health and is following their guidelines and safety protocols.
A reopening date has not yet been announced.
