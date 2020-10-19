CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton High School students will be learning remotely for the rest of the week of Oct. 19 after recent positive tests.
Superintendent Curt Nettles said a positive COVID-19 was reported at the end of the week of Oct. 12. A second came over the weekend.
In an email to district families, Nettles said these cases caused the district to place about 70 students in quarantine.
The district is closing the high school out of an abundance of caution. Clinton High School students will learn remotely through Friday, Oct. 23.
The plan is for those who opted into in-person learning to be able to return on Monday, Oct. 26.
The rest of the Clinton school district is continuing to have school normally.
