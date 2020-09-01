CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member at Clinton Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter was emailed out to parents on Monday.
Unit 15 Schools Superintendent Curt Nettles said the district was working with the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department to “identify and exclude who had close contact with this staff member in order to prevent further spread within the school.”
“The health and safety of our students is our highest priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the issue,” Nettles said. “We strictly follow the guidance of our local health department as well as the best practices shared with us by ISBE to protect everyone’s health.”
He added, “As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay home if they develop symptoms,” Nettles said. Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately.”
