CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - It was all about being kind in Clinton Monday night, as several area students spent the evening making "Kindness Keys".
The event took place at The Vault, which is Clinton's teen center. Students received the keys after taking a kindness pledge and committing to promote a more respectful and uplifting culture in DeWitt County.
The Kindness Campaign follows multiple recent suicides of children in the area.
"There's so many different things that you can do to be kind, and it's just really easy," said Clinton High School sophomore Kaitlin Burton. "So it's something that everybody can do."
"We just have had a real culture of meanness, it's almost like it's cool to be mean," said Michelle Witzke, program director and founder for the Vault. "After the last suicide a few weeks ago... we were just like, 'we cant take this anymore, we have to do something to change the culture of this meanness'."
The Kindness Campaign began last week with making "Kindness Rocks" and will continue with similar initiatives going forward.