DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton Lake has reopened Tuesday after high water levels led to access being closed.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the lake was earlier closed because the ramps were completely covered with water. Officials monitored those ramps to determine the lake's status and reopened it at noon.
The DeWitt County EMA reported seeing flooding after a weekend storm. Some areas saw nearly 8 inches of rain.
In one case, a bridge was completely underwater, an EMA official told WAND News.
