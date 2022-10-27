CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested after being accused of shooting a gun into the air in Clinton.
Clinton Police and Dewitt County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of East Julia and North Charles Streets early Thursday to investigate multiple reports of the sound of gunshots.
A witness provided a description after seeing the suspect shoot a handgun multiple times into the air.
As a result, a 24-year-old Clinton man was arrested.
Police recovered a .9mm semi-automatic handgun, spent and live shell casings and additional live ammunition.
The suspect was taken to the Dewitt County Jail where he was processed on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Obstructing Justice and Resisting Arrest. Additional charges are under review.
Chief Ben Lowers said, "We too will make removing violent offenders and illegally possessed guns from our community a top priority. The safety of our community and our officers is our number one goal every day.”
No other information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
