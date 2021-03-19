CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - To celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, a Clinton mom organized a walk to raise awareness.
Crystal Morris said her 10 month old Jameson Dean was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth. Since he was born, she has made it her mission to raise awareness about Down Syndrome.
"There are so many misconceptions with Down Syndrome," she explained.
She decided to organize a walk on World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness about the disorder.
"I want people to know there are so many things people with Down Syndrome can do and this is a way we can educate and raise awareness."
People are invited to wear blue and yellow and their mismatched socks and walk around Mr. Lincoln Square. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. The walk is from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M.
