CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton mother was tasked once again this holiday to help Santa write letters.
Crystal Morris said the big man in red contacted her again this year to help write letters to kids this Christmas. However, these aren't just any letters, Morris writes them specifically to kids with disabilities.
"I want to do something where I can build inclusion for others with disabilities."
Morris said she wanted to make each letter personalized. Her first letter was addressed to her son Jameson, who has Down Syndrome. In the letter she told him about an Elf who lives at the North Pole with Down Syndrome.
"I was worried he would grow up in a world where people weren't as accepting of people with Down Syndrome or other disabilities and I wanted kids to know there was someone like them out there."
Morris was contacted by Santa last year to help write the letters. She was able to send 32, some reaching as far as Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina.
"Something that started as this little thing for my son ended up being such a great thing for other kids."
Each letter is personalized for the child. Morris is taking letter requests until December 15. Those interested can text 217-606-2451 or email letterforaclaus@gmail.com. Be sure to follow Jameson Dean-down the road so far on Facbeook to learn more about Jameson and his story.
