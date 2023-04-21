CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Clinton Police Department advised that a false emergency call was received on Friday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, the department received an emergency call of a violent act in progress at a home in Clinton. This call created an emergency response from law enforcement and emergency responders.
During the response, it was concluded that the report was unfounded. Investigation into the call lead police to believe that this was a "swatting" incident.
According to Clinton PD, swatting "refers to a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending a police or emergency service response team to another person's address, school or business."
The harassment is triggered by a false report of a serious emergency such as a bomb threat, murder, hostage situation, or a false report of a mental health emergency.
During the incident, Clinton Police were assisted by the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police.
Chief Ben Lowers said of the incident, “This trend is an extremely dangerous and sometimes life-endangering prank that places first responders and the general public at great risk. We are thankful of the outcome in this matter and extremely grateful for the outpouring of support and prompt response from the assisting agencies.”
The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.