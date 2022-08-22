CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Clinton Police Department is actively investigating a missing persons report involving 32 year old Juana Arellano.
According to police, Arellano is described as 5’6” tall, 175 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen August 21, 2022 around 9 p.m. at her home in Clinton, Illinois.
Police report she was last known to be wearing black leggings and brown exercise shirt.
Police said she was last reported going for a walk around 9pm Sunday night and never returned home.
Residents with home security systems are asked to review surveillance footage during the late night hours in an attempt to track and verify Juana’s last known location.
According to officials surveillance video from Clinton elementary school may depict her walking southbound along Illini Drive at approximately 11:15 p.m.
Anyone with any information about her whereabout is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 217-935-9441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.