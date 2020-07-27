CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton's public school district said students will have the option of learning in-person or remotely in the coming school year.
A Monday press release detailed the 2020-21 registration process for Clinton Community Unit Schools. The district said parents will be able to choose between the two learning options when they register students.
The registration process for the year begins on July 22 if done online. In-person registration is happening on Aug. 6, and more information about time and place can be found in the PDF document attached to this story or by clicking this link.
The district is recommending online registration.
For the 2020-21 year, Aug. 19 will be the first day of class for kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth grade and ninth grade, along with new students at the junior high and high school. Aug. 20 will be the first day of class for all students.
