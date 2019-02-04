CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – A new Goodwill store is expected to open in Clinton later in 2019.
The business, which is expected to sell new and gently-worn clothing for men, women, teens and children, will be placed in the Clinton Plaza. It will be 7,800 square feet in size, according to a Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries release. It will also carry small appliances, jewelry, accessories, shoes and house wares.
Sharon Durbin, CEO of the Land of Lincoln Goodwill organization, says the new business should make an impact.
“We are very excited about expanding into Clinton,” she said. “Clinton is a wonderful community and we expect our retail store to provide great values for local residents while also providing them with an opportunity to donate used items that directly help us provide career training and employment opportunities locally.”
The Clinton store will be a drop-off point for donations. Its hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
It will also have what the press release calls a "special boutique section".
There are currently 14 retail and donation Goodwill centers open in central and southern Illinois.