Clinton, Ill (WAND) – In 1963 Maria Maltby and her brother were abandoned at a New York City police station. Fifty-eight years later they have located their mother and siblings they did not know they had.
Maltby, a Clinton resident, was sent to an orphanage with her brother and were adopted five years later by an Irish-Catholic family that moved to Florida. A DNA test sent to Ancestry.com has helped locate her lost family. Her mother is still alive at 81. She was one of eight siblings. Her family moved from Puerto Rico to New York before she was abandoned.
Maltby submitted the DNA in 2012. On May 14, 2021 she found out the DNA had a match. She was able to contact her biological family and hopes to get to Florida in July to finally meet them.
Maria needs money for the trip. Her family has set up a Go Fund Me account under the name of “Help Maria Meet Her Biological family.” Her goal is $5,000 and she is currently just over $1,000.
While her adopted family is white her DNA test shows she is 18 percent Puerto Rican and 31 percent Spaniard. Growing up with her adopted family she speaks English. Her biological family speaks Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.