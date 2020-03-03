(WAND) - Close to $2 million in federal funding has been announced for public housing authorities in Illinois.
US Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced the $1,976,390 that will go towards supportive services, improving living conditions and helping families move toward housing and economic self-sufficiency.
The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency grant program.
The following public housing authorities will get funding:
- Housing Authority of the City of East St Louis: $473,569
- Holsten Human Capital Development NFP: $239,250
- Lake County Housing Authority: $239,250
- Winnebago County Housing Authority: $239,250
- Peoria Housing Authority: $233,801
- Springfield Housing Authority: $190,349
- Housing Authority of Henry County: $186,725
- Jackson County Housing Authority: $174,196.00