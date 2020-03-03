Taylorville Memorial Hospital getting $221K in state money

(WAND) - Close to $2 million in federal funding has been announced for public housing authorities in Illinois.

US Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced the $1,976,390 that will go towards supportive services, improving living conditions and helping families move toward housing and economic self-sufficiency.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency grant program. 

The following public housing authorities will get funding:

  • Housing Authority of the City of East St Louis: $473,569
  • Holsten Human Capital Development NFP: $239,250
  • Lake County Housing Authority: $239,250
  • Winnebago County Housing Authority: $239,250
  • Peoria Housing Authority: $233,801
  • Springfield Housing Authority: $190,349
  • Housing Authority of Henry County: $186,725
  • Jackson County Housing Authority: $174,196.00