(WAND) – Hundreds of people have contracted a severe lung disease that seems to have a connection to vaping, per nationwide data.
An NBC News report said the network analyzed health data from state health departments across the U.S. and found at least 298 people ended up in hospital care with the disease. It’s a spike of over 50 percent compared to previous statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which came out on Aug. 23.
There’s no official name of the lung disease at this point and the number might be an underestimate, NBC News reports, because it’s so new to medical officials.
One person in Illinois has died from a severe respiratory illness, which the Illinois Department of Public Health said happened after the person had been vaping. As of Aug. 23, the state had seen the number of people who ended up with a respiratory illness after vaping double to 22 cases in a week. The age-range of people in that group varied from 17 to 38 years old.
In Wisconsin, 16 people ended up diagnosed with what its health officials said is a “severe chemical pneumonia” after they vaped nicotine or marijuana oils, per NBC News. That state is looking into another 15 cases.
Then there's Utah, where 18-year-old Maddie Nelson was placed in a medically-induced coma after spending almost every day vaping for three years and becoming sick. She is recovering from eosinophilic pneumonia, which is caused by a type of white blood cell building in a person's lungs.
Health officials in Milwaukee took things a step further and told people to completely stop using vaping devices immediately.
“There is so much we don’t know about the contents of these products,” a news release featuring Dawn Berkowitz, director of the Center for Tobacco Prevention and Control in Maryland. “The best way to keep yourself safe is to not use e-cigarettes or vapes.”
States and the CDC are figuring out a standardized system allowing physicians to report types of illnesses like these respiratory ones to federal or state leaders who track diseases.