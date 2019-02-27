SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers seized pounds of marijuana and arrested a suspect in an interstate drug bust.
WGEM reports state police stopped Donnie Huffman, a man from Cave Junction, Ore., on Monday because of a possible traffic violation. A K-9 conducted a sniff on the car after troopers saw signs of what they say was criminal behavior and alerted to drugs. Troopers say they then found close to 60 pounds of marijuana in Huffman's 1994 Toyota truck.
The stop happened on I-72 in Scott County near mile marker 48.
Huffman is charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver, according to the station. He is in custody Wednesday night.