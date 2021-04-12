MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Closing statements and responses were submitted to the Court in the 2018 Macon County Sheriff's Race.
Petitioner Jim Root's lawyer, John Fogarty, and Respondent Tony "Chubby" Brown's lawyer, Chris Scherer, submitted closing arguments to Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin. A follow up date to determine if a change in Sheriff will happen has not yet been set.
On November 20, 2018, the Macon County Clerk announced Tony "Chubby" Brown as the winner of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff's Race with a one vote win over Republican candidate Jim Root.
In early 2020, both parties agreed to a full hand recount of all the ballots cast in the 2018 General Election. The recount revealed of the total 39,739 ballots cast, Brown tallied 18,982 votes and Root tallied 18,964 votes, but there were 1,337 contest ballots.
It wasn't until December 2020, when both parties appeared for trial. The sole issues before the Court was and how to address the remaining contested ballots.
Of those contested ballots, 197 of them did not contain election judge signatures. Both Fogary and Scherer agreed uninitiated mail-in/absentee ballots should be counted. However, Scherer wrote the Court should count all uninitiated early vote ballots cast in the Macon County Clerk's Office.
A major feature in the case, Fogarty wrote was the two "found" ballots cast on Election Day for Petitioner Root in Hickory Point 1 precinct, which were never counted. Root's lawyer claimed the Clerk's failure to count these two ballots made the difference in who declared the winner of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff's Race.
Root's legal team also claimed, there are several Macon County precincts where the number of ballots casts differs from the number of ballot applications for the precincts.
In closing, Fogary wrote with witness testimony and evidence present before the Court, Republican candidate Jim Root should be the winner of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff's Race with 19,527.19 votes and Democratic candidate Tony "Chubby" Brown with 19,475.30 votes.
