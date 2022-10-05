(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy two more warm days before it turns much colder.
Clouds will be on the increase today and a few showers are possible tonight as a cold front approaches.
Highs will reach well into the 70s today and the mid-70s Thursday.
A secondary cold front moves through Thursday evening with a few showers.
This front will bring in the coldest air of the season.
Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper-50s.
Lows will drop to around freezing (32°) Friday night. Frost is likely and a freeze is possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.