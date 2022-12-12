(WAND WEATHER) - Clouds will dominate the weather across Central Illinois for most of this week.
Highs today will reach the low-to-mid-40s with light winds, so it won't feel so bad.
Winds start to blow tonight and it'll be rather breezy for the rest of the week.
It'll be a few degrees warmer Tuesday with rain developing.
Rain is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday and a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Rainfall amounts will approach an inch.
Much colder weather returns Thursday into the weekend.
Snow showers are likely Friday and flurries are possible this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
