DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) --Bob Bolin is one of several volunteers at Club 305 in Decatur, and he's on one mission.
"I've enjoyed kids my whole life, whether it's my kids or other people's kids. They're just a joy to be around. That's where our future is and we all need Jesus and I've got Jesus and I want to share it with others," Bolin said.
Club 305 is one of many community outreach programs at First Christian Church. This program is aimed to support young children.
"Care is the big word. I love to show care. Everybody needs to be cared for, and this is an opportunity to show that we care and not because I'm so wonderful, but because we have God in our lives," Bolin said.
This is the 15th year of program and the most challenging year yet because of the pandemic. Club 305 meets outside in various central Illinois locations for the safety of the children.
"I'm sure it's been lonesome during the summer time during the pandemic when they couldn't be at school, and we just want to let them know that people are here for them," Bolin said.
The adjusted changes are all worth it with the big picture in sight.
"Interacting with the kids -- finding out where they really are in life, everybody has a different story. Kids have different stories, and to find out how they lived in the past, present and hopefully we'll make a difference for their future," Bolin said.
For more information on Club 305 and how to attend, visit First Christian Church's website.
