(WAND) - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has approved 13 state Medicaid waiver requests, including Illinois, under Section 1135 of the Social Security Act.
The waivers were approved to give states more flexibility to focus resources on combating the coronavirus, COVID-19, and providing responsible care to Medicaid beneficiaries.
The waivers were announced during a White House conference call with the governors of the affected states. The goal is to provide relief such as prior authorization and provider enrollment requirements, suspending certain nursing home pre-admission reviews, and facilitating reimbursement to providers for care delivered in alternative settings due to facility evacuations.
States with newly approved waivers include:
• Alabama
• Arizona
• Illinois
• Virginia
“Thanks to the decisive leadership of President Trump during this emergency, CMS has been able to swiftly remove barriers and cut red tape for our state partners,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma. “These waivers give a broad range of states the regulatory relief and support they need to more quickly and effectively care for their most vulnerable citizens.”
When President Trump declared COVID-19 situation a national emergency, CMS was enabled to waive certain requirements in Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP under section 1135 emergency authority.
On March 22, CMS released an 1135 Medicaid & CHIP Checklist to help states with their requests.
Examples of waivers available under section 1135 of the Act include:
• Temporarily suspend prior authorization requirements;
• Extend existing authorizations for services through the end of the public health emergency;
• Modify certain timeline requirements for state fair hearings and appeals;
• Relax provider enrollment requirements to allow states to more quickly enroll out-of-state or other new providers to expand access to care, and
• Relax public notice and submission deadlines for certain COVID-19 focused Medicaid state plan amendments, enabling states to make changes faster and ensure they can be retroactive to the beginning of the emergency.
Last week, CMS approved COVID-19 related state Medicaid section 1135 waiver requests for Florida and Washington.