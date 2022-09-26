DECATUR Ill. (WAND) - A former Eisenhower freshman girls basketball coach was found not guilty after being charged with indecent solicitation of a minor and grooming.
According to court records Dylan Nunn was found not guilty on all charges on Friday, September 23.
Nunn originally entered a plea of not guilty on April 18, 2018.
Authorities report Nunn coached freshman girls’ basketball at Eisenhower, and was accused of having conversations with a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat in which they talked about having sex.
Sworn statements say the teen, who thought of Nunn as her boyfriend, sent him a photo of her in underwear.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.