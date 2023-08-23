DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The extreme heat is impacting everyone this week, including student athletes. Football teams in central Illinois first have to fight the heat before they take on their opponents.
"It's just going to be another obstacle that we're going to overcome," St. Teresa Head Football Coach Brit Miller told WAND News.
The playbook includes pushing practice back by four hours to take advantage of cooler temperatures and the shade.
"I don't care if we have to practice at 10:00 to get better—we're still going to practice," Miller explained.
He's also teaching students how to stay hydrated.
"The last two weeks has been all about educating them. It's not just water, it's electrolytes, it's all the food that you're eating. I mean it's a whole health look with this thing," Miller said.
He is working with his coaching staff to ensure players are getting regular breaks.
"Understanding that we need to, as coaches, understand our rotations, whenever people are coming in the game, and being able to give a guy a break when the time matters," Miller added.
He also relies on the team trainer to monitor weather conditions, with a focus on not pushing players past their limit.
"I've asked kids how they felt probably more than I ever have these past three days," Miller said. "I believe in taking everyone to the game healthy and ready, and we'll let the chips fall where they may."
As a former college and NFL player, Miller said the football culture is shifting to prioritize safety in the heat.
"You have to be a teacher, you have to be a coach. It's not salt pills and no water breaks anymore," Miller explained.
