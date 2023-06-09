CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The owner of the Vermilion Power Station along the Middle Fork River in Vermilion County has obtained judicial approval for a comprehensive settlement regarding alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.
The plant, originally owned by the defunct Illinois Power Company, dumped toxic coal ash from the power plant into pits located in a flood plain along the Middle Fork River. In recent years the coal ash has been seeping into the river the only National Scenic River in Illinois.
Under the settlement Dynegy, the current owner of the power plant, will demolish the facility. It will then develop a landfill in the power stations footprint with the coal ash being moved into the landfill and away from the river.
It’s expected the work will take about 12 years to complete.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.