SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple energy bill proposals were discussed during session in 2021.
However, one proposal supported by Gov. JB Pritzker has caused concern from businesses and organized labor.
"We know the energy sector is rapidly changing and understand the need to transition to cleaner power in Illinois. However, our concern is that the current proposal is so aggressive and unrealistic enforcing plant closures that will cause unnecessary pain for many workers, businesses, and communities across the state," said Rick Terven, legislative and political director for the Illinois Pipe Trades Association.
The coalition's biggest concern is the large economic impact the bill could have. President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturer's Association, Mark Denzler, estimated that impact to be millions.
"At a minimum we project the first installment or cost increase to be $700 million per year," Denzler said. "Rate payers would also be asked to shoulder $215 million for new programs for which they've had no input."
For business owners like Jacob Margulies, who is president of Continental Envelope, this is legislation that more people should have a say in.
"Decisions of this magnitude should not be made behind closed doors. We ask lawmakers to please consider the impact this legislation would have, not just on our business, but on businesses across Illinois as well as the families they support."
