SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This fall, people will have the opportunity to vote yes or no to a $3.7 billion progressive income tax hike proposed by the governor.
This week, a statewide coalition formed to urge people to vote no to that tax.
According to farmer and member of the coalition, Brain Satorius, the Illinois Constitution specifies income taxes shall be at a non-graduated rate. On the next election ballot, voters can decide if the state will change its current flat rate income tax of 4.95% to a progressive tax.
"Lawmakers have always been able to set the tax rate," Satorius says. "Now, they are not only able to set the tax rate, but they are able to set who gets taxed and at what rate."
The tax the governor proposed would raise rates for people who earn $250,000 or more a year to 7.75%.
"Ninety-seven percent of people in Illinois will not be affected by this," Satorius says.
Even though a majority of the population would not be affected immediately, Satorius said it could effect more people in the future.
"What's concerning for me is, in three years, will that line move and now people that make $60,000 will be subjected to a different tax rate?" Satorius said.
That's why a coalition was formed, by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Business - Illinois and Technology and Manufacturing Association. Satorius saod this coalition is urging people to vote no for the tax out of fear the tax will begin to raise rates for the poor and middle class.
"That's a concern, for now, the largest people in this state, who might have incomes between $25,000 and $100,000," Satorius said."There's a lot more people impacted."
President and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Todd Maish, said this tax would affect small businesses and the farming community as they struggle to recover from COVID- 19.
"If you can't recognize a large tax increase on those same employers isn't going to make it even harder to come back and re-hire people, you just don't understand economics," Maish said.
According to Maish, everyone should be concerned because of how progressive tax has worked for other states.
"It always starts about a tax on the rich. Then they decide they don't have enough money to tax the rich, and the tax rates always get lower, lower and lower," Maish said. "Connecticut started out at a millionaire's tax, (and) the next thing you know, in five years it was a tax increase on people making $50,000."
The Illinois Policy Institute Research shows a typical family would have to pay anywhere between $286 to $1,056 more under the progressive income tax, if lawmakers rely solely on increased revenue to offset income tax revenue losses from COVID-19.
